CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) --In 2004, the American Heart Association (AHA) faced a challenge. Cardiovascular disease claimed the lives of nearly 500,000 American women each year, yet women were not paying attention. In fact, many even dismissed it as an older man's disease. To dispel the myths and raise awareness of heart disease and stroke as the number one killer of women, the American Heart Association created Go Red for Women, a passionate, emotional, social initiative designed to empower women to take charge of their health.
Go Red for Women encourages awareness of the issue of women and heart disease, and to advocate for more research and swifter action for women's heart health. The national movement harnesses the energy, passion and power women have to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It challenges them to know their risk for heart disease and take action to reduce their personal risk. It also gives them the tools they need to lead a heart healthy life.
Cardiovascular diseases cause one in three women's deaths each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds. In fact, more women than men die every year from heart disease and stroke. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Through the outreach and efforts of Go Red for Women, today about 293 fewer women in the U.S. die from heart disease and stroke each day.
For more information on the Go Red for Women movement, visit www.GoRedforWomen.org.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke - the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.