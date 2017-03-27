Health mistakes women make as they get older

Many women have been looking for the Fountain of Youth for centuries. But looking good and feeling good isn't just about how well you take care of your skin.Natural health expert, Doctor Christine Horner, said there are four big mistakes many women make after age 40.In her new book "Radiant Health, Ageless Beauty," Horner outlines those mistakes and has a 30 day program she said can help every women have extraordinary health, beauty and longevity.Horner said there isn't just one cause of aging, but rather many factors that simultaneously contribute to the overall aging process, however she said the sliver lining is that we all have tremendous influence on our own health and longevity, no matter what the genetic lottery has dealt or how bad your health habits were in your 20s and 30s.Horner stopped by ABC 7 on Monday to talk about some of the mistakes women make as they get older such as neglecting heart health, mismanagement of menopause, weight gain acceptance and not loving themselves.