Health officials warn of potential measles exposure at Honeygrow restaurant in Loop

Chicago Public health officials are looking into a possible measles exposure at Honeygrow restaurant on 70 East Lake Street. (WLS)

Chicago public health officials are looking into a possible measles exposure at Honeygrow restaurant in the Loop.

The Chicago Public Health Department was told about a person with a confirmed measles infection.

Health officials are now contacting residents who were at the restaurant at 70 East Lake Street last Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and may have been exposed.

There is no ongoing risk at the restaurant and officials said the restaurant is cooperating with the investigation.

People who were vaccinated for measles are not at risk. People who have not been vaccinated, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals are of most concern, health officials said.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes. Anyone who develops measles symptoms is asked to call a health care provider before visiting a medical provider so that special arrangements can be made for the evaluation to protect staff and other patients.

"This is an important reminder to make sure that individuals and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations. When you have that protection, you are also helping to protect others who can't get vaccinated, such as infants under six months of age or those with weakened immune systems," said CDPH Commissioner Julie Morita.

In a statement, Honeygrow founder/CEO Justin Rosenberg said: "Honeygrow handles any health risk with extreme precaution and has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of our guests and team. Fortunately and as mentioned by the Chicago Department of Public Health, the measles is not a food borne illness. That said, we are treating the situation with absolute severity, including dispatching our internal and third-party partners to ensure the safety and sterility of our Lake Street location."

For more information on measles, visit the CDPH website.
