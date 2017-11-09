Holiday makeup looks for all ages

CHICAGO --Makeup artist and beauty expert, Jenny Patinkin, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to show us how to wear age-appropriate holiday makeup.
Patinkin brought along three models, all at different age points: 20s, 30s, and 40s.
For the products used on each model:
20s - Soap & Glory WonderBronze in Sundaze - $15 (Walgreen's)
30s - L'Oreal Infallible Eye Shadow in Iced Latte - $9.79 (Target)
40s - Glossier Haloscope in Topaz - $16 (Glossier.com)
For more makeup tips and tricks, pick up a copy of Jenny Patinkin's book, "Lazy Perfection: The Art of Looking Great Without Really Trying."