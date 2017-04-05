Hot baths may cut as many calories as walking

For those who love taking long, luxurious bubble baths, you already know their impact on stress relief and helping you get some sleep.But did you know a hot soak can burn as many calories as a 30-minute walk?A new study out of Britain's Loughborough University measured the health benefits of taking a bath versus exercising, and found participants who relaxed in the tub burned the same amount of calories as they would going for a walk.The hot baths were also shown to reduce chronic inflammation and reduced blood sugar spikes after meals.