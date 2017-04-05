HEALTH & FITNESS

Hot baths may cut as many calories as walking

These findings will probably sound very good after a long day!

For those who love taking long, luxurious bubble baths, you already know their impact on stress relief and helping you get some sleep.

But did you know a hot soak can burn as many calories as a 30-minute walk?

A new study out of Britain's Loughborough University measured the health benefits of taking a bath versus exercising, and found participants who relaxed in the tub burned the same amount of calories as they would going for a walk.

The hot baths were also shown to reduce chronic inflammation and reduced blood sugar spikes after meals.
The study appears in the March issue of the journal "Temperature."
