HEALTH & FITNESS

How wildfire smoke can impact your health

EMBED </>More Videos

Smoke from wildfires could cause health problems for some people. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Every year, millions of acres of land are burned in wildfires across the United States, and the smoke they produce could be cause for concern.

Wildfires burn materials like vegetation and buildings that let off toxins and gases. These toxins and gases can irritate your eyes, skin, throat and lungs, causing chest pains, stinging eyes, headaches, sore throats and sinus infections.

The elderly, children, pregnant women and those with heart and lung disease are especially susceptible to side effects from wildfire smoke.

If you're near a burning fire, monitor the air quality index before spending extended periods of time outdoors. If possible, avoid heavy activity.

If you're indoors, keep your doors and windows closed to limit your home's exposure to smoke.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthweatherbrush firewildfirefiresevere weatherdisasteraccuweathereye caresafetyfire safety
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Chicago bracing for severe flu season
St. Charles autism center tied to Jenny McCarthy in limbo
Former ABC7 colleague recovering from stroke
Study: Eating cheese every day may be good for you
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Elgin police: Woman charged with DUI after car ends up in pond
Dad sets up hidden camera after teen accuses step-grandfather of touching
White ex-cop gets 20 years in murder of unarmed black motorist
Body of woman who disappeared after Tinder date found
Protesters march through Loop after Trump declares Jerusalem Israel's capital
Students, staff, teachers saved lives in high school shooting that killed 2: Governor
Suspect in Trib reporter carjacking was celebrating birthday
Suspect charged in shooting of officer during foot chase
Show More
Chicago bracing for severe flu season
CPS Inspector General recommends Forrest Claypool be fired
St. Charles autism center tied to Jenny McCarthy in limbo
Red light camera refund claims must be filed by Dec. 11
Illinois Commerce Commission approves Com Ed rate hike
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Protesters march through Loop after Trump declares Jerusalem Israel's capital
St. Charles autism center tied to Jenny McCarthy in limbo
Chicago bracing for severe flu season
More Video