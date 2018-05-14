HEALTH & FITNESS

Hundreds of Chicago drinking fountains to stay off due to lead threat

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of drinking fountains won't be turned on turned on to start the summer in Chicago because of the threat of lead in the water. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds of drinking fountains won't be turned on turned on to start the summer in Chicago because of the threat of lead in the water.

The Chicago Park District is once again conducting testing, which it's been doing for two years now since the ABC7 I-Team originally reported on led in drinking fountain water.

More than 600 city parks will soon bustle with children and tourists. But the Chicago Park District announced hundreds of public drinking fountains won't be turned on, citing potentially dangerous levels of lead.

"You've got to find solutions somewhere. It's kind of unfortunate, right? Not being able to drink public water," said Andri Vasilj, visitor from California.

Monday the Park District announced that of 1,250 water fountains, approximately 550 - or nearly half -- in "low traffic areas" will remain shut off until they are remediated or removed. Five hundred fountains will return to push button use and 100 will never be shut off, continuously flowing in high traffic areas. One hundred other fountains have been removed.

"We were wondering why the fountains weren't on, so I thought they might be broken, I was going to give the city a call to see," said Dave Falguni, Chicago resident.

Leaving some 100 fountains continuously on, district officials believe, will keep lead levels below what the EPA deems unsafe.

"Wasting so much water I mean, there's no reason for that. For us tourists that come, we want to be safe drinking so," said Margarita Gerges, visitor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says no level of lead is safe.

The ABC7 I-Team has been monitoring unsafe lead levels in Chicago's drinking fountains for years.

Two years ago the I-Team tested several fountains, some in schools, some in parks and even one in the Lincoln Park Zoo that was eventually shut-down.

The Park District said if a fountain is on, running or accessible for drinking it has been tested and meets all EPA standards for drinking water.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthleadwaterdrinking waterChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Group sues Chicago over lack of housing for people with disabilities
Fact or Fiction: Twin OB/GYNs Dr. J & Dr. I
Thousands join Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure run along lakefront
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Berwyn hospital employee burglarized 18 patients during stays
Second round of storms bring hail, downpours, some damage
Parents say monsignor at Palos Heights school called students 'lousy Catholics'
1 killed in I-57 crash in University Park
Police release video of suspect in Lakefront Trail attack
Hobart woman convicted of 2 murders may be serial killer, documentary says
Melania Trump has 'successful' procedure on kidney condition
10 kids found living in horrible conditions, police say
Show More
Childbirth behind bars: Legislation would free moms-to-be
Police: 7-year-old boy grazed by bullet in West Pullman
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas unveils public safety plan
Some Chicagoans eager to hear the royal wedding sermon
Meghan Markle's father allegedly staged viral photos, Harry and Meghan concerned
More News