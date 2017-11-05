HEALTH & FITNESS

Hydration therapy for flu season

EMBED </>More Videos

Flu season is here and many people are racing to get their vaccines to prevent the sickness. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Flu season is here and many people are racing to get their vaccines to prevent the sickness.

If you do come down with influenza, it's important to stay hydrated. A new treatment is helping people around the Chicago area get the hydration they need during the long cold winter months. IVme Wellness + Performance provides hydration therapy treatments by fully accredited, licensed, and experienced registered nurses and board-certified physicians.

Co-founder of IVme, Dr. Jack Dybis, visited Eyewitness News to demonstrate how hydration therapy may be able to help you.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluflu preventionflu season
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Talking men's health for Movember
3 secrets to living a longer life
Off-duty nurse, paramedic credited with saving Hinsdale hit-and-run victim
Notre Dame will stop covering birth control for students and employees
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Rockford police officer killed after traffic stop
Suspect in custody after shootout with CPD in South Shore
3 dead, 19 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman, 63, carjacked on South Side
Woman killed, man wounded at party in West Pullman apartment
Tom Hanks helps with marriage proposal at book festival
Illinois lawmakers appoint Julie Porter as inspector general
Florida State fraternity pledge found dead after party
Show More
47 dogs rescued from illegal breeding operation in unincorporated Peotone
Rapping Joliet math teacher creates viral video to help students
2 woman shot, 1 fatally, in Harvey
Tinley Park sisters create business for children with special needs
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Honoring veterans, helping veterans transition to civilian workforce
Rockford police officer killed after traffic stop
Suspect in custody after shootout with CPD in South Shore
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video