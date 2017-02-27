Indiana House approves so-called 'abortion reversal' bill

The Indiana House has approved a measure on a so-called 'abortion reversal' procedure despite concerns from both sides of the aisle that the method hasn't been sufficiently vetted.Under Republican Rep. Rob Bacon's measure, the State Health Department would create a form for abortion providers to provide to women considering drug-induced abortions. It would give women information on potentially stopping the procedure midway through, with a disclaimer that no medical studies have confirmed it's possible.Supporters argue the information could give a woman a chance to save her baby. But critics, including some anti-abortion Republican women, contend it's irresponsible to promote a procedure that hasn't been scientifically proven to work.The measure passed 54-41 Monday, with 17 Republicans voting no. One lawmaker's yes vote was added after initial vote tabulation.