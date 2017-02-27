HEALTH & FITNESS

Indiana House approves so-called 'abortion reversal' bill

(Shutterstock)

INDIANAPOLIS --
The Indiana House has approved a measure on a so-called 'abortion reversal' procedure despite concerns from both sides of the aisle that the method hasn't been sufficiently vetted.

Under Republican Rep. Rob Bacon's measure, the State Health Department would create a form for abortion providers to provide to women considering drug-induced abortions. It would give women information on potentially stopping the procedure midway through, with a disclaimer that no medical studies have confirmed it's possible.

Supporters argue the information could give a woman a chance to save her baby. But critics, including some anti-abortion Republican women, contend it's irresponsible to promote a procedure that hasn't been scientifically proven to work.

The measure passed 54-41 Monday, with 17 Republicans voting no. One lawmaker's yes vote was added after initial vote tabulation.
Related Topics:
healthabortionwomen and healthu.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Young women diagnosed with breast cancer face tough issues
Flu virus shifting east, hitting older adults hardest
Learning about lactose intolerance
Pill could replace EpiPen for those with food allergies
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
CPS threatens in court docs to end school year on June 1
Chicago couple steals show at Oscars
Gov. Rauner no-show at Trump's governors' events
Police: Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway crash
Accused killer mistakenly released from state custody
2 who threatened violence at black child's party get lengthy prison terms
$4 million in grant funding available to neighborhoods on South, West sides
Show More
Ukrainian Village church captures car theft on camera
Woodlawn fire that killed 2 sisters started by gas stove used to heat apartment
For first time ever, no snow in Chicago in January or February
Trump meets with governors before congressional budget address
Body of missing nurse found week after he vanished
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Oscar selfies, fan photos
Frito the rescue dog reunited with his siblings after a viral Facebook post
Police dog shot last month in Gary still recovering
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day
More Photos