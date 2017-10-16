WINDY CITY LIVE

Instagram star, yogi Jessamyn Stanley in town for Chicago Ideas Week

EMBED </>More Videos

Jessamyn Stanley, Instagram star and yogi, helped the WCL co-hosts strike a few yoga poses during her visit on Oct. 16, 2017. (WLS)

Instagram star and world-renown yogi Jessamyn Stanley joined us to chat about shattering the stereotype of the ideal yoga body, her debut book "Every Body Yoga" and about her talk for Chicago Ideas Week.

Val, Roe and Ji also found their inner zen as Jessamyn took them through a yoga class.

CONNECT WITH JESSAMYN!
Instagram: @mynameisjessamyn
Twitter: @JessNotJazz

Facebook: /mynameisjessamyn

For more information about Chicago Ideas Week, visit: https://www.chicagoideas.com/
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthyogaWindy City LIVEchicago ideas week
Load Comments
Related
World-famous yogi Jessamyn Stanley visits Naperville bookstore
WINDY CITY LIVE
Pillow Talk: Talking in her sleep
Next on Windy City LIVE
Ryan's surprise 40th birthday bash
20th Anniversary of Blue Man Group in Chicago
More Windy City LIVE
HEALTH & FITNESS
Bouncing back from the four Ds: Disease, death, divorce, disaster
Get your family fit this fall
Hip preservation surgery an alternative to hip replacements for young patients
Supt. Eddie Johnson briefly faints at law enforcement event
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
8 dead, 11 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
Boyfriend of woman killed in car fire has message for driver who hailed cab
Bodies, believed to be hikers missing since July, found embracing
Man commits murder over imaginary girlfriend, police say
SUV may lead to clues about missing girl allegedly left near coyote-infested alley
Father killed, son shot at 4-year-old's birthday party
Man faked brain cancer to get donations, police say
Teacher tells Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'
Show More
Man rescued after spending 6 days trapped in manhole
Firefighters find unharmed flag among ashes of NorCal blaze
Woman robs veteran while he's having a seizure
Cubs return to Wrigley after falling to Dodgers in Game 2 of NLCS
Chicago named rattiest city in US for 3rd year in a row
More News
Top Video
Michelle Obama: Never-before-seen photos featured in new book
Bouncing back from the four Ds: Disease, death, divorce, disaster
Chicago named rattiest city in US for 3rd year in a row
Support workers at Palatine schools go on strike
More Video