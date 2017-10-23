  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
JIMMY KIMMEL

Jimmy Kimmel celebrates children's hospitals as son Billy turns six months

(Randy Holmes/ABC|JimmyKimmel/Instagram)

Nearly six months after sharing an emotional plea following his son's open heart surgery, Kimmel had nothing but happy news to share about his son's health.

"Young Billy is six months old today," he wrote on Instagram Saturday. "He is healthy and happy and we are all very grateful for your prayers, good wishes, thoughts and support of @ChildrensLA and children's hospitals in your area."


Kimmel's young son first came into the spotlight barely a week after he was born. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host returned to the show to explain that Billy had to undergo open heart surgery.


During that monologue, which now has more than 11 million views, Kimmel reflected on how difficult it is to be the parent of a baby with a health condition.

"If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make. I think that's something that whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?" he said. "No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life."

Kimmel said at the time that his son would need another open-heart surgery in three to six months. He'll also need a procedure to replace the valve, probably in his early teens.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchildrenChildren's Hospital Los Angelesjimmy kimmelbabychildren's health
Load Comments
JIMMY KIMMEL
David Letterman returns to late-night
Kimmel gives emotional monologue after Vegas shooting
Pumpkin spice pizza sparks debate about fall favorite
Emma Watson and more read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Kimmel'
More jimmy kimmel
HEALTH & FITNESS
Newsviews: Affordable Care Act enrollment
Skincare tips for the cold
Food to help your brain and prevent Alzheimer's disease
Officer who saved Wheeling HS referee speaks
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man charged in Greektown restaurant shooting
Body found in search for missing 3-year-old girl near Dallas
Gov. Rauner announces re-election bid
Police searching driver who rammed pickup truck, killing young father
Man charged in East Side sexual assault
2 men killed, 26 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
More than a dozen skimming devices found in ATMs across city
2 charged after newspaper delivery man's car stolen with young kids inside
Show More
DCFS investigating after 1-month-old boy dies at West Town home
Congresswoman wants Kelly apology as spat with Trump endures
Justin Timberlake to headline Super Bowl LII halftime show
Ohio police officer fatally shot at domestic dispute call
Woman killed, 2 others hurt in SW Side stabbing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy Halloween treats
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
More Photos