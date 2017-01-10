  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the snow with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX radar
'Kitchen Shrink' gives healthy, smoothie recipes

Healthy smoothie recipes. (WLS)

Elyse Wagner, known as the "Kitchen Shrink," is the author of "Smoothie Secrets Revealed: A Guide to Enhance Your Health."

Wagner wants to guide you to feel your happiest and best self by putting the best foods into your body. She demonstrated the following recipes.

For more recipes and information from Wagner, visit: www.mykitchenshrink.com

http://www.mykitchenshrink.com/

RECIPES:

Tip 1: Smoothie for Weight Loss | Berry Apply Kale Revitalizer
INGREDIENTS
1 cup coconut milk
1 cup kale
1/2 cup berries
1/2 apple, cored
Loads of love

Tip 2: Smoothie for Glowing Skin | Glowing Green Goddess
INGREDIENTS
1 cup water

1 cup dinosaur kale
1 cup spinach
1 banana
2-3 cucumbers
Sliced 1/2 small lemon squeezed
1 small apple
1/4 cup yogurt
1/2 orange, squeezed
Loads of love

Tip 3: Smoothie for Higher Energy | Rad Lime Colada
INGREDIENTS
1 cup coconut milk
1/2 cup pineapple, fresh or frozen

1/2 avocado
2 tablespoons coconut flakes
1 small lime, juice
Loads of love

Tip 4: Smoothie for De-Stressing and Relaxing | Calming Lavender
INGREDIENTS
1 cup hemp milk
1 cup berries, frozen or fresh
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons dried lavender
Lemon zest
Loads of love
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
