'Kitchen Shrink' gives healthy, smoothie recipes

Elyse Wagner, known as the "Kitchen Shrink," is the author of "Smoothie Secrets Revealed: A Guide to Enhance Your Health."
Wagner wants to guide you to feel your happiest and best self by putting the best foods into your body. She demonstrated the following recipes.
For more recipes and information from Wagner, visit: www.mykitchenshrink.com
http://www.mykitchenshrink.com/
RECIPES:
Tip 1: Smoothie for Weight Loss | Berry Apply Kale Revitalizer
INGREDIENTS
1 cup coconut milk
1 cup kale
1/2 cup berries
1/2 apple, cored
Loads of love
Tip 2: Smoothie for Glowing Skin | Glowing Green Goddess
INGREDIENTS
1 cup water
1 cup dinosaur kale
1 cup spinach
1 banana
2-3 cucumbers
Sliced 1/2 small lemon squeezed
1 small apple
1/4 cup yogurt
1/2 orange, squeezed
Loads of love
Tip 3: Smoothie for Higher Energy | Rad Lime Colada
INGREDIENTS
1 cup coconut milk
1/2 cup pineapple, fresh or frozen
1/2 avocado
2 tablespoons coconut flakes
1 small lime, juice
Loads of love
Tip 4: Smoothie for De-Stressing and Relaxing | Calming Lavender
INGREDIENTS
1 cup hemp milk
1 cup berries, frozen or fresh
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons dried lavender
Lemon zest
Loads of love
Related Topics:
healthWindy City LIVErecipe
healthWindy City LIVErecipe