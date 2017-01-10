'Kitchen Shrink' gives healthy, smoothie recipes

Elyse Wagner, known as the "Kitchen Shrink," is the author of "Smoothie Secrets Revealed: A Guide to Enhance Your Health."Wagner wants to guide you to feel your happiest and best self by putting the best foods into your body. She demonstrated the following recipes.For more recipes and information from Wagner, visit: www.mykitchenshrink.comhttp://www.mykitchenshrink.com/RECIPES:Tip 1: Smoothie for Weight Loss | Berry Apply Kale RevitalizerINGREDIENTS1 cup coconut milk1 cup kale1/2 cup berries1/2 apple, coredLoads of loveTip 2: Smoothie for Glowing Skin | Glowing Green GoddessINGREDIENTS1 cup water1 cup dinosaur kale1 cup spinach1 banana2-3 cucumbersSliced 1/2 small lemon squeezed1 small apple1/4 cup yogurt1/2 orange, squeezedLoads of loveTip 3: Smoothie for Higher Energy | Rad Lime ColadaINGREDIENTS1 cup coconut milk1/2 cup pineapple, fresh or frozen1/2 avocado2 tablespoons coconut flakes1 small lime, juiceLoads of loveTip 4: Smoothie for De-Stressing and Relaxing | Calming LavenderINGREDIENTS1 cup hemp milk1 cup berries, frozen or fresh1 tablespoon lemon juice2 tablespoons dried lavenderLemon zestLoads of love