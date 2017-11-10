La Rabida Children's Hospital hosts annual gala

Today's Top Stories
La Rabida Children's Hosptial hosted its annual gala Friday night. (WLS)
WLS
Friday, November 10, 2017 10:35PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
La Rabida Children's Hospital hosted their annual gala Friday night to raise money to help young patients.
It is the hospital's largest fundraiser of the year. ABC7's Ravi Baichwall served as the emcee.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
