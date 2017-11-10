  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
HEALTH & FITNESS

La Rabida Children's Hospital hosts annual gala

EMBED </>More Videos

La Rabida Children's Hosptial hosted its annual gala Friday night. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
La Rabida Children's Hospital hosted their annual gala Friday night to raise money to help young patients.

It is the hospital's largest fundraiser of the year. ABC7's Ravi Baichwall served as the emcee.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthgalafundraiserChicagoJackson Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Lemont woman fights rare cancer with glass flowers
Holiday makeup looks for all ages
Crocheted octopuses help premature babies in NICU
Consumer Reports: Exercise can benefit your brain
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Louis C.K. says sexual misconduct accusations are true
Adoptions begin for dogs rescued from 'house of horrors'
Chicago charter school teacher resigns over accusations sexual relationship with student
'Star-Spangled Banner' is racist, must be replaced, California NAACP says
13-year-old North Lawndale twins take part in church's Thanksgiving gala
Dashcam video: Officer fatally shot man who pinned him with SUV on NW Side
Father speaks after allergic son dies; pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Show More
12-year-old Michigan City girl attacked by large dog
Metra fare hike, service cuts coming in 2018
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against CPD officer with history of complaints
Emails raise timeline questions in gas station fireball incident
Cars damaged during South Loop repaving project
More News
Top Video
Louis C.K. says sexual misconduct accusations are true
Emails raise timeline questions in gas station fireball incident
Rags of Honor provides jobs, services for veterans
Emanuel keeps quiet on bid for Amazon's HQ2
More Video