Lemons of Love care packages help chemo patients

Lemons of Love was started to support people fighting cancer.The suburban nonprofit, a play on the saying "When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade," makes care packages for chemo patients.Jill Swanson and Nikki Criel, who started the effort, visited ABC7 on Tuesday to talk about the organization.Swanson started Lemons of Love after a colon diagnosis..Since then, they've packed and delivered more than 7,200 packages in 50 states.