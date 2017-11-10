  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
CANCER

Lemont woman creates glass flowers to fight rare cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Carol Koch's Forever Flowers sell for $35 with all proceeds going toward Appendix Cancer awareness and research. (WLS)

LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
A Southwest Suburban woman has been fighting a rare cancer with beauty - with a huge response.

Carol Koch's glass flowers were first featured on ABC7 in September. Koch, who suffers from appendix cancer, creates the "forever flowers" to raise funds for research into her disease.

The flowers are made from used household items like dinner plates, shot glasses and doorknobs. Koch sells them outside her home in Lemont.

Koch has received orders from as far away as England. She has raised more than $15,000 so far.

Those who would like to purchase a $35 flower as a holiday gift must purchase them Saturday. Forever Flowers can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1264 Eagle Crest Drive in Lemont. All proceeds go toward the Appendix Cancer Research Foundation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthcanceramerican cancer societyuniversity of chicagofightflower showartbeautyLemontChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Lemont woman fights cancer with beauty
CANCER
9-year-old with cancer wants cards for his last Christmas
Boy battling cancer receives over 40K Christmas cards
Anthony Rizzo replaces cancer patient's missing photo
Signed Rizzo photo missing from young cancer patient's room
More cancer
HEALTH & FITNESS
Holiday makeup looks for all ages
Crocheted octopuses help premature babies in NICU
Consumer Reports: Exercise can benefit your brain
Woman blames pedicure for week-long hospital stay
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
'Star-Spangled Banner' is racist, must be replaced, California NAACP says
Louis C.K. says sexual misconduct accusations are true
Dashcam video: Officer fatally shot man who pinned him with SUV on NW Side
Father speaks after allergic son dies; pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against CPD officer with history of complaints
PHOTOS: Dogs rescued from 'house of horrors' ready for adoption
Cars damaged during South Loop repaving project
Show More
Emanuel keeps quiet on bid for Amazon's HQ2
Chicago announced as host of 2020 NBA All Star Game
Family's hilarious obit honors life man actually lived
Aaron Hernandez's brain severely damaged by CTE, doctor says
Woman sentenced in fiance's drowning death; admits to pulling plug from his kayak
More News
Top Video
The New Migration
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Rags of Honor provides jobs, services for veterans
Emanuel keeps quiet on bid for Amazon's HQ2
More Video