LEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --A Southwest Suburban woman has been fighting a rare cancer with beauty - with a huge response.
Carol Koch's glass flowers were first featured on ABC7 in September. Koch, who suffers from appendix cancer, creates the "forever flowers" to raise funds for research into her disease.
The flowers are made from used household items like dinner plates, shot glasses and doorknobs. Koch sells them outside her home in Lemont.
Koch has received orders from as far away as England. She has raised more than $15,000 so far.
Those who would like to purchase a $35 flower as a holiday gift must purchase them Saturday. Forever Flowers can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1264 Eagle Crest Drive in Lemont. All proceeds go toward the Appendix Cancer Research Foundation.