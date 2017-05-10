WINDY CITY LIVE

Make My Day: Felicia Reinhard

Felicia Reinhard is an inspiration to everyone around her. She was born premature and drug addicted. Her mother passed away shortly afterward. She was adopted by the Reinhard family - which she says - saved her life.

In 2007, she fell in love with photography - and created an organization that created photographs for people with special needs. Pretty special for a 15 year old. In 2013, she wasn't feeling well - and after batteries of tests - and a trip to the Mayo Clinic - she was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease, Ankylosing Spondylitis. The devastating form of arthritis is slowly attacking all of her body - yet she is a ray of hope and keeps going.

She still loves her photography and still works with kids at the Arlington Heights Park District's before and after school programs. The challenges the disease change over time - now she is battling blood clots in her lungs - but she says she has no time for a "why me" attitude. She wants to live life to the fullest and embrace each day. She also wants to spread awareness for her disease. She is scheduled to speak this summer at the Arthritis Foundation about how the disease affects young people.

Find out more about Felicia, visit her website: http://www.feliciareneephotos.com/mystory/

We wanted to salute this courageous young woman - so we surprised her with a VIP experience at WCL, plus we gave her a spa day at Mario Tricoci worth $250.

For more about Mario Tricoci, visit: http://www.tricoci.com/

Follow Mario Tricoci on social media:
https://www.instagram.com/mariotricoci/
https://www.facebook.com/MarioTricociHairSalonsDaySpas/
https://twitter.com/mariotricoci
