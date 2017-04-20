MARIJUANA

Man denied lung transplant due to marijuana use

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Utah man is recovering from a lung transplant in Pennsylvania after a Utah hospital refused to put him on the transplant list. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
A Utah man is recovering from a lung transplant in Pennsylvania after a Utah hospital refused to put him on the transplant list. The reason -- marijuana use.

RELATED: SF announces new regulations for 4/20 in Golden Gate Park

Since 2015, California law says you can't disqualify a potential donor because of cannabis use. Still, it is a factor that doctors take into account when determining who is the best candidate.

Within 10 days of being sent to the hospital for pneumonia, 19-year-old Riley Hancey's lungs collapsed. He needed a new pair, but the University of Utah hospital refused to put him on the transplant list. Hancey's dad says he had tested positive for THC.

"Riley was not a big pot smoker," said Hancey's dad Mike. "He did smoke pot. He's a 19-year-old ski guy. It's not like he's a smoker for 30 years and has deteriorating lungs because of that."

The hospital said in a statement, "We do not transplant organs in patients with active alcohol, tobacco, or illicit drug use or dependencies until these issues are addressed."

RELATED: Marin Co. administrator recommends delivery-only pot dispensaries

"We've recently liberalized our criteria regarding marijuana," said Dr. Ryutaro Hirose who is a transplant surgeon at UCSF, the country's busiest transplant center.

Unlike the hospital in Utah, UCSF and other medical centers in California are forbidden by state law to deny a patient solely because of marijuana use. UCSF no longer tests for THC.

But they do ask patients if they use marijuana and other substances and to what extent -- one of many questions doctors say helps them determine who will thrive post-surgery.

"We don't have enough organs to go around for all the people who need them, and so what we do in terms of selection is to try and determine who is going to do best," said Hirose.

As for Riley, he eventually got a lung transplant in Philadelphia. He's expected to remain in the hospital for the next year.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on marijuana.
Related Topics:
healthmarijuanatransplantsurgerylawsdoctorsUCSFhospitalmedicalmedical marijuanau.s. & worldPennsylvaniaUtahCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MARIJUANA
How April 20 became 'Weed Day'
Illinois lawmakers hear testimony about legal marijuana from Colorado
Teacher accused of having sex with student; stolen property, edibles found in car
Newsviews: Legalizing marijuana in Illinois
More marijuana
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Listeria outbreak
Consumer Reports: Best drugs for heart health
Highland Park family donates $1M for new substance abuse center
Consumer Reports: Shocking cost of medical helicopters
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Neighbor charged in Schaumburg woman's murder, arrested in Florida
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra BNSF train in La Grange
Woman shot by robber near O'Hare Airport
How April 20 became 'Weed Day'
Autistic teen died on hot bus after driver left to have sex with coworker, lawsuit claims
Woman sentenced for ex's murder as he retrieved belongings after marriage
Police department employee arrested after leading coworkers on chase
Show More
Hardworking Cubs fan surprised with tickets; reaction brings many to tears
Pit bull suffers chemical burns after visit to groomer
New video shows trailblazing judge alone hours before body found in river
Suspect in crash that knocked out power to hundreds had BAC at twice legal limit
Chick-fil-A burglary suspect captured on island
More News
Top Video
Hardworking Cubs fan surprised with tickets; reaction brings many to tears
Woman shot by robber near O'Hare Airport
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra BNSF train in La Grange
Man arrested in Schaumburg woman's strangulation
More Video