Medical Myths Uncovered: Sex & relationships with Dr. Laura Berman

Therapist, author and host Dr. Laura Berman uncovers myths about sex, love and relationships.

FOR MORE ON DR. BERMAN: http://drlauraberman.com/
ABOUT DR. LAURA BERMAN:
Laura Berman, PhD, is a world renowned sex and relationship educator and therapist; popular TV, radio and Internet host; New York Times best-selling author; and assistant clinical professor of ob-gyn and psychiatry at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago. Considered a thought leader in her field, Dr. Berman has helped countless couples build stronger relationships, improve their sex lives, and achieve a heightened level of intimacy through her TV and radio shows, books, columns and website, along with her private practice based in Chicago. Dr. Berman is a New York Times best-selling author of many books on sexual health and pleasure, a weekly columnist for the Chicago Sun Times, and host of the radio program "Uncovered with Dr. Laura Berman." She has appeared on Fox News, CNN and the TODAY Show, as well as in The New York Times, USA Today, and every major woman's magazine. Dr. Berman serves on the advisory board for The Dr. Oz Show and is a regular guest on The Steve Harvey Show.
