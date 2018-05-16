U.S. & WORLD

'Man with the golden arm': Meet James Harrison, whose blood plasma helped millions of babies in Australia

EMBED </>More Videos

James Harrison's blood contains antibody used to make Anti-D, a medication that prevents a potentially fatal condition known as Haemolytic Disease of the Newborn. (Tara Delia, Australian Red Cross Blood Service)

Danny Clemens
ALEXANDRIA, Australia --
An Australian blood plasma donor who has helped millions of mothers and their newborn children over the past several decades has made his final donation.

James Harrison, 81, has an antibody in his blood that is used in the production of Anti-D, a medication that prevents Hemolytic Disease of the Newborn. The potentially fatal condition can cause anemia, liver and spleen enlargement, brain damage, heart failure and even death in newborns.

Anti-D injections keep a pregnant woman who is Rh(D)-negative from developing antibodies in her immune system that could harm an Rh(D)-positive baby. Approximately 17 percent of pregnant women in Australia need the injections, which come from a pool of less than 200 Australian donors.

Harrison made his 1,117th and final donation to Australia's Anti-D program on Friday, May 11, after a six-decade blood-donation span that helped an estimated two million Australian women and their babies, according to the Australian Red Cross Blood Service.

"I hope it's a record that somebody breaks because it will mean they are dedicated to the cause," Harrison said in a news release.

Dubbed the "man with the golden arm," Harrison underwent a heart surgery when he was 14 and required blood transfusions to save his life. He began donating his blood as soon as he was old enough to, and later became the pioneer of a country's Anti-D program.

Harrison's donations helped Australia to become the first country in the world that can supply enough Anti-D for its own use, according to Red Cross spokeswoman Jemma Falkenmire. In 1999, Harrison received the Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthaustraliau.s. & worldblood donationsblood banksblood drivebe inspiredred cross
U.S. & WORLD
Boy with Down syndrome hits home run, does celebratory dance
10 kids waterboarded, shot with crossbows, DA says
Police: Tulsa mom stabbed eldest daughter up to 70 times
4-year-old cancer patient hits home run
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Wisconsin home to top four "drunkest cities" according to study
Courts, addicts turn to Vivitrol to combat opioid epidemic amid aggressive marketing
Neighbors say Lincoln Park scrap yard creates toxic mess
Man's progress may prove ALS research actually working
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
CPD officer admits to having sex with 14-year-old, 3 other girls
Man pleads guilty in murders of 4 men who went missing, found buried
Former Dixon HS student exchanges gunfire with school resource officer, police say
Barack and Michelle Obama greet foundation's fellows on South Side
Hobart woman suspected of being serial killer gets 65 years for husband's murder
Car runs into house in Elk Grove Village
BBB warns about diabetes test strip buy-back scam
Police seek vehicle in deadly Barrington Hills hit-and-run
Show More
Police give 'all clear' at Ogilvie train station after suspicious luggage left unattended
Boy with Down syndrome hits home run, does celebratory dance
10 kids waterboarded, shot with crossbows, DA says
Taste of Chicago 2018 to feature 73 food vendors
Wisconsin high school seniors praised by police for car-into-office prank
More News