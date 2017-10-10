HEALTH & FITNESS

Melania Trump tours West Virginia infant drug rehab center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. --
First lady Melania Trump has toured a West Virginia drug addiction recovery center for infants in the heart of the nation's opioid epidemic.

Mrs. Trump visited Lily's Place in Huntington on Tuesday. The nonprofit facility, the first of its kind in the nation, works with addicted mothers' newborns who are enduring the torment of drug withdrawal. It also offers treatment to parents.

Lily's Place Executive Director Rebecca Crowder was part of a group of experts and people affected by drug addiction who were to the White House last month.

During her trip Tuesday, the first lady told Crowder, "I want to hear what I can do to help."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia has the nation's highest rate of babies born addicted to drugs.
