CHICAGO (WLS) --June is Men's Health Awareness Month.. Women are often the gatekeepers of men's health and make the doctors' appointments in addition to encouraging men to go see a doctor.
One of the most important reasons for men to get regular checkups is prostate cancer. It is the most common non-skin, male-specific cancer in the U.S., affecting one in seven men.
Us Too International is prostate cancer advocacy group the encourages awareness and early testing for the disease.
For more information visit: www.ustoo.org