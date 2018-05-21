I-TEAM

Microblading, permanent cosmetics can cause serious consequences

EMBED </>More Videos

The I-Team uncovers permanent cosmetics procedures with no specific regulation and women suffering from questionable treatments.

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
Chuck Goudie and Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Microblading is the hottest new beauty trend, called a "semi-permanent" way to improve your eyebrows. Experts say microblading and eyebrow tattooing are a type of permanent cosmetic procedure that could put you at risk for infections or even disfigurement from unsatisfactory work.

Microblading is a cosmetic procedure where a technician uses a needle to scratch what looks like hairs into someone's eyebrow and then fills in the cuts with pigment.

EMBED More News Videos

What is microblading?


Across the country, women and men are suffering serious problems including bad scabs and apparent infections from shoddy permanent cosmetic eyebrow work. While microblading is the newest trend in the permanent cosmetics industry, experts say many people still choose permanent tattoos that look like makeup-- with sometimes hard to fix results.

Chicagoan Lisa Darling went to a tattoo parlor for her eyebrow work. Now, she's stuck with a potentially long and costly removal and repair process.

"It was horrible, because it's scary," said Darling. She continued, "They don't look right and by them being on my face, people don't know they're tattoos until they look and say 'your eyebrow's green' and then I can say 'oh, that's green eye makeup' but it's not."

PHOTOS: Permanent makeup problems


The I-Team has found that Illinois officials view these types of permanent cosmetic procedures the same way as normal tattoos -- inspecting shops for cleanliness and certifying technicians for blood borne pathogen awareness. Illinois Department of Public Health officials say they've "written hundreds of warning letters" to unregistered permanent cosmetics establishments and they're "drafting rules to allow for sanctions" for places that operate without state registration.

RESOURCE: IDPH code on Body Art

But, there are no specific regulations regarding microblading and no certification or regulation that ensures technicians actually know what they're doing.

Chicago Registered Nurse Lana Schluter says she has helped hundreds of people with permanent makeup problems. She says the lack of regulations or standards that require specific training can lead to disaster. She says make sure you inspect a technician's previous "after" photos for to make sure the work looks right after it has healed. She says make sure you're using someone with the proper tattoo license to make sure they use the correct equipment and pigments.

"It's very unregulated, they could be very dangerous because you don't really know what's inserted under your skin," says Schluter.

Dr. Murad Alam, Professor and Vice-Chair of Dermatology at the Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, says people considering permanent cosmetics should make sure their technician has completed a number of successful procedures and is referred by someone trusted who has had a good outcome.

"Bad things can happen," said Dr. Alam. "People are reluctant to talk about something that they find embarrassing so, in general, if we're seeing one person with this complication there are very many others out there who are reluctant to show it to us."

Dr. Alam says while some procedures come out with satisfactory results, he says good research is the key to avoiding a costly mistake. Illinois Department of Public Health officials tell the I-Team they do social media searches to look for establishments that are operating without proper state body art registration. They say they've seen an increase in the past year in salons and other establishments registering with the state to perform microblading or permanent makeup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthI-Teamtattooregulationsbeautybeauty products
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
U.S. Marshal in Chicago leaves office without explanation
iPhone X screen repair proves pricey and challenging
Vegas attack, terror threat put Chicago on 'Summer Defensive'
Winnetka school shooting: Gun violence still a problem 30 years after Laurie Dann attack
More I-Team
HEALTH & FITNESS
SPONSORED: Cancer survivor celebration planned for Chicago
US approves 1st drug developed to prevent chronic migraines
Some infectious bacteria resistant to chlorine, CDC warns
Wisconsin home to top four "drunkest cities" according to study
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Elderly couple, adult son found dead in Winfield home
Woman in custody dies after feeling chest pains at South Side police station
Police: Man sat his family in restaurant, went outside, drove into them, killing 2 relatives
CPD to unveil Memorial Day safety plan
Police say armed thieves targeting North Side pedestrians
'FOUR MINUTES': Sheriff reveals new details in Santa Fe timeline
Dad takes late son's girlfriend to prom month after his death
Monkey from Chicago flight gets loose in San Antonio Airport
Show More
Police search past nightfall for suspects in officer's death
U.S. Marshal in Chicago leaves office without explanation
Man shot in face, critically wounded in Austin
Some Chicago homeowners seeing big increase in property tax assessments
More News