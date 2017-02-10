HEALTH & FITNESS

Montel Williams debuting own brand of medical marijuana

EMBED </>More News Videos

Former daytime talk-show host Montel Williams is being honored for his advocacy of medical marijuana and planning to debut his own brand. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
Montel Williams is one of the highest profile advocates for medical cannabis in the country. This week, the former daytime talk-show host is receiving a lifetime achievement award for his work on the issue.

Williams was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis more than 17 years ago and says he initially turned to opioids to help ease his pain. He became addicted and had a "horrific battle" with the drugs that left him with damage he still feels today.

But, then he says, "I shifted over to cannabis and it made a difference in my life."

Now, he says, he's planning to debut his own brand of medical marijuana, introducing it Thursday night as he's given an award from the group Women Abuv Ground. The organization encourages women to get involved in the cannabis business.

Information about the Thursday night event to honor Williams is available here.

For more on Williams' discussion about his experience with cannabis, watch the video above.
Related Topics:
healthmedical marijuanamarijuanapain medicineopioidsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Steakhouse staff hold fundraiser for coworker with terminal cancer
Flu season intervention tips from Dr. Ken Redcross
Doctor induces heart attack to save patient's life
Toddler gets kidney transplant from parents' former classmate
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Facebook Live torture suspects plead not guilty
Ouch! Man's obituary: 'His life served no obvious purpose'
Elderly man shoots wife in butt over sex
Dog found with nose, ears cut off gets reconstructive surgery
Father of 3 girls killed in 2011 Christmas fire in dies at 51
Walmart builds new high-tech store with no checkouts
Truck carrying 24,000 pounds of cereal catches fire on I-65
Show More
Girl Scout, mom robbed at gunpoint selling cookies, police make it right
Can you spot the python in this photo?
Chicago named 3rd best city to find menage-a-trois
Texas woman dies after son allegedly runs over her in driveway
Indiana governor grants pardon that Pence didn't act upon
More News
Top Video
Indiana governor grants pardon that Pence didn't act upon
Facebook Live torture suspects plead not guilty
France thwarts 'imminent attack;' 4 arrested, including 16-year-old girl
Chicago Auto Show 2017: What's new from Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Chrysler
More Video