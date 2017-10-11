HEALTH & FITNESS

Mother who ignored deal to vaccinate son to share custody

PONTIAC, Mich. --
A Michigan judge has reduced the child custody rights of a woman who was jailed for five days for not following through on an agreement to vaccinate her 9-year-old son.

Oakland County Judge Karen McDonald ruled Wednesday that Rebecca Bredow will no longer have primary custody of the boy but will have joint custody with her ex-husband, James Horne.

Horne wanted the boy vaccinated and Bredow agreed to do so last November but didn't. She says vaccinations go against her religious beliefs.

McDonald found Bredow in contempt of court last week and ordered her jailed. She also granted temporary custody to Horne and ordered the boy to be vaccinated. He received four immunizations on Monday.

Bredow told reporters Wednesday she was "in shock" by the court's decision. Her attorney plans to appeal.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthvaccineschildrencustodyu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Val's Leg Makeover By AirSculpt
Healthy living and parenting conference coming to Chicago area
Consumer Reports: Lifestyle changes to make before medication
Melania Trump tours West Virginia infant drug rehab center
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Cook County Board votes to repeal sugary drink tax
1st grader walks home from school minutes after being dropped off
Woman's body found after Harvey house fire
2 arrested after man tortured for 2 days with hooks, blowtorch
'The Storm': Eminem takes on Trump in new video
Coach no more; New York company wants to be called Tapestry
Prof placed on leave after tweets about Vegas shooting, 'white victimization'
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Show More
Airbnb unit rigged with hidden cameras, police say
4-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills grandfather, sheriff says
Tweet of prof helping students during late-night study session goes viral
Women's text message fight leads to fatal stabbing
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
More Photos