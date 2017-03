Mumps outbreak grows in northwest suburbs

Three new cases of mumps were confirmed at Station Middle School in Barrington with several others that could test positive.There are six confirmed cases at Barrington High School with more than a dozen other probable cases.The district said schools are operating as normal and there has not been a major drop in attendance.On Tuesday, the health department released an official count of mumps cases in Lake County:Barrington High School: 6 confirmed, 16 probable, 2 suspectStation Middle School (Barrington): 3 confirmed, 4 probable, 2 suspectPrairie Campus School (Barrington): 5 suspectRoslyn Road School (Barrington): 1 suspectFremont Intermediate School (Mundelein) 1 suspectLibertyville High School: 1 suspectCarmel High School: 1 suspectDaniel Wright Junior High School (Lincolnshire): 1 confirmed caseOther Lake County cases:1 confirmed (Barrington)2 probable3 suspect casesFor more information, visit: https://www.lakecountyil.gov/3875/Mumps