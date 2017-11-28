HEALTH & FITNESS

Mundelein raises tobacco purchase age to 21

This file photo shows an ashtray with cigarette butts.

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) --
The Mundelein Village Board passed an ordinance Monday raising the legal age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.

The ordinance, called "Tobacco 21," has also been passed in Chicago, Elk Grove Village, Evanston, Oak Park, Highland Park, Naperville, Maywood, Deerfield, Vernon Hills, Berwyn, Lincolnshire, Buffalo Grove and unincorporated Lake County, according to the Lung Association in Greater Chicago.

The organization said the states of California, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey and Oregon have also passed the ordinance.

"This policy will protect our kids from the scourge of Big Tobacco and save funding in health care costs and, most important, will ultimately save lives," said Kristen Young, executive director for the Lung Association of Greater Chicago.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthpoliticssmokingcigarettesMundelein
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Protect yourself during flu season
Toddler gets kidney, despite dad's criminal record
6 kidney donation chain patients meet for 1st time
1st delivery of books arrive for girl battling brain cancer
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3 charged in Elmhurst burglaries
New North Korean ICBM launch was country's highest ever
Amber Alert: Dad skeptical of 3-year-old's disappearance
Son mutilated dad, posted selfies after murder: prosecutors
Newborn's body found under porch as family puts up Christmas lights
Rep. Luis Gutierrez not running for re-election, endorses Chuy Garcia
Police pull over car carrying large Christmas tree
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
Show More
Police looking into 'potential relationship' between missing teen, soccer coach
University of Chicago unveils statue of pioneering African American scholar
Phillips Academy celebrates 2nd state football championship
Rick Steves testifies in favor of marijuana legalization in Illinois
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
More Photos