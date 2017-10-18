Must-have fall health trends

As cooler weather moves in, Chicagoans will start to fight off fall colds and illnesses.
Andrea Donsky, founder of NaturallySavvy.com, joined WCL to talk about the newest and most convenient way to stay healthy.
Topic: Good Fats, Supplements and Must-Have Tech Trends For The Fall
The arrival of fall often brings the arrival of stress and the cold virus! This year arm yourself with some of the trendiest fats and supplements stave off this year's cold bug, and technology to get you through the colder weather.
Omega 3's: There's a lot of buzz around good fats and that's because they're important for our heart and brain. We're basically fat heads. Good fats like avocados, coconut oil, and olive oil contain monounsaturated fats that have linked to heart health, and omega 3's found in salmon, sardines and flaxseeds are important for our brains, hair, skin, nails and hearts. Omega 3's also decrease inflammation in our body and boost our immunity. A recent study showed that women who took fish oil during pregnancy may decrease the number of colds their kids get early in life. Carlson, a local company, just launched a brand new product that contains both monounsaturated and omega 3 fats! Olive Your Heart comes in 4 flavors and contains both monounsaturated and omega 3 fats.
Children's Magnesium Gummies: Now that the school year is in full swing, our kids are stressed because they have homework and less time to play outdoors. When we're stressed, we deplete certain nutrients from our body, specifically magnesium. And magnesium helps us relax so it creates a vicious stressful cycle. Natural Calm just launched new gummies for kids. Each gummy has 83 mg of magnesium and they are vegan. Each gummy has less than 1 mg. of sugar.
Herbal Remedies: Herbs are very effective at helping us deal with stress, and one of the best ways to take herbs is in a liquid form because they're absorbed faster, and have a stronger potency. Herb Pharm just launched a line of 4 herbal sprays including one for immunity, one for bedtime, one for nausea, and one for stress that contains holy basil, rhodiola and ashwaganda-adaptogenic herbs that help our bodies cope with stress better. All you do is spray anywhere from 3-5 times directly into your mouth and then swallow right away. You don't need water to wash it down. They all have clean labels and are TSA safe so you can travel with them and you can keep it under your pillow if you're having trouble sleeping.
Technology
When it comes to technology, there are certain machines that come in handy during the colder months.
Hand Blender: I like to start my day off with a protein shake. I use coconut milk, greens, cocoa nibs, coconut oil and blueberries because their high in antioxidants. I don't like clumps on my shake so the key is to use a good quality blender. Braun recently launched their Multiquick 9 - a 6 in 1 hand blender. It is so strong it can crush an avocado pit. You can also I've it to make salad dressings, puree soups and mash potatoes. What's nice about it is it's small enough to fit in a drawer so it doesn't take up space on your counter.
Coffee Maker: a LARGE percent of us start our day off with one or two cups of coffee. If you want to boost the nutrition of your morning coffee you can add immune boosting spices like turmeric and cinnamon. Cinnamon has the highest antioxidant content of any spice, it can help to balance blood sugar, and its antibacterial and antiviral properties can help ward off colds. Turmeric has been researched to reduce inflammation and reduce pain in the body. Braun recently launched their 10-cup BrewSense Drip Coffee Maker. It comes with a thermal carafe that keeps your coffee hot for up to 6 hours, a timer, and an anti-drip system that pauses the system when you want to pour yourself a cup mid-brew so there's no mess! All you do it brew your coffee, take a tsp of either the cinnamon or turmeric and stir.
