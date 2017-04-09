HEALTH & FITNESS

Nationwide health tour begins in Chicago

EMBED </>More News Videos

The non-profit organization Dia De La Mujer Latina is bringing its Health Fiestas to Latina communities across the country. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The non-profit organization Dia De La Mujer Latina is bringing its Health Fiestas to Latina communities across the country. The free event started in Chicago on April 6, 2017. A second Chicago-area event is being held on April 15, 2017 at Waukegan High School in Waukegan. The events are free and open to everyone. The goal is to register up to 1,000 Latinos for early detection screenings. The Health Fiestas offer free or low cost breast and cervical cancer screenings, HIV tests, vision tests, STD tests, Diabetes and Blood Pressure tests, and more. Health Fiestas are important to the underserved Latino communities. Since its existence, the Dia De La Mujer Latina Organization has registered over 200,000 Latinas providing them with health screenings, educational seminars, health and fitness and hospital partnership programs at no cost. Cesar Rolon from Dia De La Mujer Latina sat down with Eyewitness News to talk about the upcoming event and the importance of serving communities with health needs.

Event: Dia De La Mujer Health Fiesta
Date: April 15, 2017
Hours: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Address: Waukegan High School, 2325 Brookside Avenue, Waukegan Illinois
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free open to the public
Link: www.diadelamujerlatina.org
Related Topics:
healthcommunitywomenchicago proudChicagoWaukegan
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Actor Ben Vereen shares story at ADA Chicago Expo
Researchers examining genomes to predict future health risks
600,000 asthma inhalers recalled
Hot baths may cut as many calories as walking
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Church bombings in Egypt kill 37, wound dozens
Man killed in Elmwood Park gas station shoot-out
Police: Wrong-way driver cited after Old Town chase, crash
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in South Holland
Police searching for driver of stolen SUV after Lake Forest crash
2 dead, 15 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Not so silent night: Dallas emergency siren system hacked
Show More
17-year-old Chicago girl killed in Bartlett crash
Crews responding to fire find man fatally stabbed on NW Side
Delta's woes persist through weekend with more flights canceled
Shooting at upscale Florida mall leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded
Sunday is final day for Black Women's Expo at McCormick Place
More News
Top Video
Windy City Sweets offers Easter treats
Man killed in Elmwood Park gas station shoot-out
Man charged in murder of elderly Berwyn couple denied bail
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video