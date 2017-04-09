Nationwide health tour begins in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --The non-profit organization Dia De La Mujer Latina is bringing its Health Fiestas to Latina communities across the country. The free event started in Chicago on April 6, 2017. A second Chicago-area event is being held on April 15, 2017 at Waukegan High School in Waukegan. The events are free and open to everyone. The goal is to register up to 1,000 Latinos for early detection screenings. The Health Fiestas offer free or low cost breast and cervical cancer screenings, HIV tests, vision tests, STD tests, Diabetes and Blood Pressure tests, and more. Health Fiestas are important to the underserved Latino communities. Since its existence, the Dia De La Mujer Latina Organization has registered over 200,000 Latinas providing them with health screenings, educational seminars, health and fitness and hospital partnership programs at no cost. Cesar Rolon from Dia De La Mujer Latina sat down with Eyewitness News to talk about the upcoming event and the importance of serving communities with health needs.
Event: Dia De La Mujer Health Fiesta
Date: April 15, 2017
Hours: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Address: Waukegan High School, 2325 Brookside Avenue, Waukegan Illinois
Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free open to the public
Link: www.diadelamujerlatina.org