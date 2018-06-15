New fitness studio ReachSCB now open in Lakeview

Looking to shake up your workout routine? A new fitness studio focused on personal training is here to help. Located at 2914 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lakeview, the fresh addition is called ReachSCB (an acronym for strength, conditioning and balance).
One-on-one, partner and small group training sessions are available. On the first visit, a ReachSCB trainer will evaluate your current fitness level and offer a consultation on how to meet your individual goals, the studio says on its website.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, ReachSCB seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Andrea M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 3, said, "I've been able to create a healthy routine for myself, improve my form, build muscle and have fun while doing it! I can't recommend Kate enough. She will challenge and push you to show how much you can grow and improve.
Yelper Kami D. added, "(Kate's) an amazing trainer and does a great job pushing me out of my comfort zone to achieve my goals. She helped me with my postpartum weight loss and is helping me stay strong and active during my second pregnancy."
The business' hours were not available at time of publication.
