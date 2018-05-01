HEALTH & FITNESS

New trauma center open on Chicago's South Side

EMBED </>More Videos

The nearly 30-year wait is now over. Chicago's South Side now has a Level 1 adult trauma center. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The nearly 30-year wait is now over. Chicago's South Side now has a Level 1 adult trauma center.

The new center is part of the University of Chicago's new adult emergency department, located near 56th and Maryland in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. It has 18 new surgeons and specialists ready to serve the community.

There hasn't been an adult trauma center on the South Side since 1991, when Michael Reese Hospital closed its center.

In 2010, when a well-known young activist was shot, the only trauma center open to treat him was at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, nearly 10 miles away. He later died.

His death sparked protests and marches. An organized youth group pleaded for a trauma center in their neighborhood to avoid another tragedy like that one.

Jasmine Harris was one of those activists. She came to the center early Tuesday morning to take a look.

"People used to always tell us, 'Protests won't get you anything. You guys are going about it the wrong way.' The short response is, look at us now. May 1, 2018, a Level 1 trauma center is opening on the South Side of Chicago for adults," Harris said.

Hospital staff said they expect to treat up to 4,000 trauma patients at the new center every year. They will also help patients with mental illness and have unique rooms for sexual assault victims.

The new Level 1 adult trauma center is part of a $270 million hospital overhaul at the University of Chicago.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhospitalchicago violenceHyde Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
University of Chicago Trauma Center completed, could open by May 1
Construction begins on new South Side trauma center
University of Chicago drafts plan for South Side trauma center
U of C to build trauma center in Hyde Park
Trauma center to open on Chicago's South Side
South Side trauma center crosses 'broadest geography' possible, doctor says
HEALTH & FITNESS
Students sickened after attending prom at Shedd Aquarium
Summer skincare must-haves
Make-A-Wish kid grows up to be a doctor at same hospital
Banish colds, the flu this season
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Loop flash fire: At least 2 workers seriously burned, CFD says
Large brush fires burn in Alsip, Kankakee County, fueled by winds, dry air
Gold Coast carjacking suspect could face 25 years if convicted
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
Evicted woman allegedly left her 2 children in hot apartment
'Zombie-like' people seen using drugs out in open
Are they always listening? Smart assistants like Alexa under fire
Show More
2 arrested after hit-and-run with cop car in the Loop
Time's Up takes aim at R. Kelly over sex abuse claims
Girl, 15, missing from West Garfield Park
Police: Man found with illegal guns after wearing t-shirt tied to neo-nazi group
More News