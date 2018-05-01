HEALTH & FITNESS

New trauma center opens on Chicago's South Side

Residents of Chicago's South Side will no longer have to travel several miles away for a trauma center. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Residents of Chicago's South Side will no longer have to travel several miles away for a trauma center. The University of Chicago Hospital will open its new center Friday.

The South Side hasn't had an adult trauma center since 1991, when Michael Reese Hospital closed its trauma center.

The new hospital will be staffed by 18 new surgeons and specialists. They expect to treat up to 4,000 trauma patients every year.

The center is housed at the University of Chicago's new adult emergency department, near 56th and Maryland in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

The fight for another trauma center started years ago, when relatives of gunshot victims demanded an emergency location to serve the South Side.

But it's not just for gunshot victims. The new facility is specialized, including unique rooms for sexual assault victims and patients needing mental health services. This is part of a $270 million hospital overhaul.

The center will officially start seeing patients Friday morning at 8 a.m.

