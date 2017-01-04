New Year, New You: Healthy living tips

A lot of people are trying really hard to uphold their New Year's resolution of getting fit. But exercise is just one key component of looking and feeling great.Dr. Vensa Skul, associate professor of medicine at Rush University, has some simple strategies.1.) Hydrate from the inside out2.) Start out by ensuring you are getting enough water in your diet.3.) Eat a plant-based, nutrient-dense diet with lots of healthy fats and lean proteins like salmon, and reduce exposure to pesticides by selecting organic produce.4.) Quit eating so much sugar. All those holiday treats take a toll on your skin. The more sugar entering our bloodstream, the more AGEs are produced. These damage your skin and promote a loss of elasticity which can cause skin sagging.Laser body shaping is popular among people who have stubborn fatty areas that just won't budge, despite diet and exercise. Whether it's a muffin top, post-pregnancy tummy or heavy hips or thighs, these areas often just need a little "touch up" to help you look and feel better about yourself. Body shaping is the ideal treatment for everyone looking to tighten their skin, lose stubborn fat and contour their body the way they want.Newer generation of laser body shaping involves no incisions and no down time and unlike cool sculpting, this new technology tightens the skin and removes stubborn fatty areas.The most effective anti-oxidants for glowing skin span the alphabet and include vitamins A, C and E, as well as ferulic acid. Together, these skin powerhouses can help to improve skin tone, texture and color by reducing the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, acne, pore size and pigment.Lack of sleep can cause dark circles, bags under your eyes, and a dull complexion. Over the long run, lack of sleep can actually speed the signs of aging, and who wants that?