Newsviews: Family creates foundation for teens fighting addiction

Jordan Filler died from a heroin overdose but his death may save others thanks to a foundation his family created. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Jordan Filler had friends, a loving family and a bright future and he struggled with addiction.

He died three years ago from a heroin overdose. Now his family is trying to protect other children and their families from the same fate.

This week, the Jordan Michael Filler Foundation donated a million dollars to Lurie Children's Hospital to create a facility that treats substance abuse in teens and young adults.

Jordan's sister Jessica and mother Julie talked about their foundation, his addiction and the legacy they're working to create for him.

For more information, visit www.jordanfiller.org.

