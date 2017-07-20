HEALTH & FITNESS

Norovirus confirmed in diner who reported eating at Chipotle

A Chipotle sign is seen in San Jose, Calif. on May 26, 2017. (KGO-TV)

NEW YORK --
A person who reported eating at a Chipotle in northern Virginia has tested positive for norovirus. But health officials say that's not yet enough to determine the cause of the roughly 60 reported illnesses it has identified.

The location in Sterling, Virginia, was temporarily closed for cleaning this week after customers reported symptoms that Chipotle said were consistent with norovirus. That sent shares of the restaurant chain down, underscoring how vulnerable its reputation remains almost two years after an E. coli outbreak that sent its sales plunging.

Norovirus is a leading cause of illnesses from contaminated food, and infected employees are a frequent source of the outbreaks. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and nausea. Overall, one out of six Americans get sick each year by consuming contaminated food or drinks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Loudoun County Health Department in Virginia, outside Washington, D.C., says it is still awaiting further test results that should be available early next week. David Goodfriend, director of the health department, says that having another person test positive for norovirus would be a "very strong indication" that norovirus was behind the illnesses. The health department says it has identified about 60 sickened people who said they ate at the Chipotle in question.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has stressed the safety measures it has taken to prevent such occurrences or respond quickly when they do happen. But its image is still fragile, and the chain was dealing with more bad publicity Thursday after mice fell from the ceiling in a Dallas location. Chipotle says it was an "extremely isolated incident," and that the mice got in the restaurant because of a structural gap in the building. It said the gap has been fixed.

Shares in Chipotle fell 4.5 percent to close at $356.05, their lowest point since April 2013. The shares had been above $390 on Tuesday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfoodfood poisoningu.s. & worldchipotlefast food restaurant
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Heart attack recovery mistakes and how to avoid them
Consumer Reports: Take care of your bike helmet
Green LED lights used to treat migraine pain in new study
Retired Illinois minister saved by teenage organ donor
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Chicago red-light camera settlement worth $38.75 million
OJ Simpson gets parole after nearly 9 years in prison
Man charged in Michigan City hit-and-run that killed child
Chester Bennington, Linkin Park singer, dead at 41
Teen fatally shot in Hammond while answering door
VIDEO: Man on top of moving CTA bus in Lincoln Park
Guard charged with battering man in bar brawl involving 'American Idol' singer
Man charged with impersonating Cook County sheriff's deputy in Harvey
Show More
3 injured in Edens wreck; more rain falls on flooded communities
Man caught on video shooting tires out of AT&T truck
Meat mystery: Frozen pork falls from the sky
Minneapolis police chief: Justine Damond didn't have to die
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos