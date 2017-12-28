  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
HEALTH & FITNESS

NorthShore University hospitals implements visitor restrictions due to flu

NorthShore University HealthSystem hospitals have implemented visitor restrictions due to an increase of flu cases.

The visitor restrictions at the company's Evanston, Skokie, Glenbrook and Highland Park hospitals came just two days after University of Chicago hospital instituted their restrictions for the same reason.

Visitors showing symptoms including fever, cough, or sore throat will not be allowed to see patients. Additionally, no visitors under the age of 18 will be permitted in patient care units. Visitors will also be limited to two at a time for each patient.

The temporary change is meant to protect patients.

Anyone who hasn't gotten a flu shot yet is urged to get one.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluhospitalshospitalflu seasonEvanstonSkokieHighland ParkGlenview
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
University of Chicago hospital restricts visitors due to spike in flu illness
HEALTH & FITNESS
Solange opens up about life with autonomic disorder
Man found dead in vehicle in Austin is season's 4th cold death
Several Illinois counties sue drug companies, doctors over opioids
Wilmette man walks across U.S. for Parkinson's disease awareness
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 shot, 1 fatally in Dolton attempted armed robbery, $12K reward offered
Man charged in murder of Chicago cab driver who was found dead in Blue Island
COPA rules shooting of Quintonio LeGrier, Bettie Jones was unjustified
Actress Rose Marie of 'Dick Van Dyke Show' fame dies at 94
At least 12 dead, several injured in large fire in Bronx apartment building
14-year-old North Lawndale twins lean on mentoring program during difficult season
Man's touching FB post after daughter's overdose death goes viral
New Illinois Laws 2018: Laws that take effect January 1
Show More
New York City lays out heavy security plans for New Year's Eve
Fees, fares and taxes: What's going up in 2018
Young kids, same-sex couple killed in act of 'savagery' ID'd by police
Apple apologizes for iPhone battery problems, offers remedies
More News
Photos
Plane slides off runway, skids across highway in Michigan City
PHOTOS: Meghan Markle joins British royal family celebrating Christmas
Oldest male polar bear in North America, euthanized at Brookfield Zoo
PHOTOS: Adoptable puppies cuddle with Chicago shoppers
More Photos