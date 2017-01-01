Northside College Prep's Red Cross Club helps host blood drive

Students at Northside College Prep are getting the word out on the benefits of donating blood.The school's Red Cross Club has been up and running for eight years in an effort to encourage the community to value the importance of helping one another. The club takes part in many community service events in the area including helping to host a blood drive.The students made posters and give candy to students who donate. Beyond that students do clothing drives, volunteer at Lurie Children's Hospital and send care packages to the troops.And a reminder, The ABC-7 Great Chicago Blood Drive is coming up on January 9 but right now is the time to register! The drive will be held at a new location downtown at the Hyatt Regency and our second location is once again at the Drake Oak Brook Hotel.You can make an appointment right now for the Blood Drive by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.