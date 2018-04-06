Oak Lawn man dead after using synthetic marijuana

A 22-year-old man from Oak Lawn has died after using so-called fake marijuana.The man was treated for internal hemorrhaging at Advocate Christ Medical Center.He then left the hospital against his doctor's advice and was found dead soon after. The medical examiner said the man died on March 28 and "excessive internal bleeding" was discovered during the autopsy.Authorities also said a 29-year-old woman from Chicago died after showing the same symptoms. Doctors are waiting for toxicology results to confirm.At least 24 other patients in Cook County have presented similar symptoms since March 7.Doctors have attributed the cases to a type rat poison found in the synthetic pot.Cook County's Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Ponni Arunkumar said synthetic marijuana is dangerous enough. But when laced with this type of poison, it can be deadly."This is an anti-coagulant, it's powerful, it's used as rat poison, it stay in your body for a long time and that is what is creating this massive bleeding. Hospitals can treat these patients, so if they seek medical attention soon enough they can get treatment," said Dr. Arunkumar."Brodifacoum is a superwarfarin rat poison that has recently been identified in several cases of synthetic marijuana use in Illinois. It can cause severe, even fatal, bleeding. This poisoning is unique in that its effects can last weeks to months. Symptoms may range from unexplained bruising, bleeding from the nose or gums, blood in the urine or stools, coughing up or vomiting blood, to bleeding in the brain. Even without symptoms, the blood's ability to clot is severely impaired and risk of bleeding is high," said Dr. Jenny Lu, toxicologist and emergency medicine physician at Cook County Health & Hospitals System's Stroger Hospital in a statement.As of Thursday night, there were 89 cases across the state of Illinois that includes the confirmed deaths in Cook County and central Illinois.Health department data show the majority of cases are in the Chicago area, Peoria County and Tazewell County. Some have tested positive for an anticoagulant often used as rat poison.The substance is often referred to as Spice, K2 or fake weed. It is a human-made, mind-altering chemical that is either sprayed on dried shredded plant material to be smoked or sold as a liquid to be vaporized and inhaled. Public health officials say the product is not safe and if anyone has purchased it they shouldn't use it."Treatment includes a form of vitamin K, which can only be prescribed by a physician or given in the hospital and complete treatment of this poisoning involves taking high doses of this pharmaceutical grade vitamin K daily for weeks to months. Other interventions may be necessary depending on the severity of the poisoning. As bleeding can be life-threatening, it is important that people who have used synthetic marijuana seek medical attention at the first sign of poisoning so we can begin treatment right away," said Dr. Lu in a statement.The Illinois Department of Public Health said patients have reported getting the drugs from convenience stores, dealers and friends.Medical experts are urging people not to use the drugs. If they do, they should seek immediate medical treatment.