Recommitting to health, fitness goals

Tips for recommitting to health and fitness goals. (WLS)

Health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour visited ABC7 to talk about how to refresh your commitment to your health and fitness goals.

Mansour's tips:

1. One craving at a time
When tackling cravings, sometimes just replacing cravings with something healthy - such as sweet potato fries, frozen fruit or lettuce wraps - can be helpful.

2. Chop your goal in half
SHOW: Tape measure, workout bag

3. Pattern Interrupt

Do something different. Maybe get out of town by going to a wellness resort.

4. Wait and meditate
Give yourself a time out to reconnect to yourself

5. Know your why

For Steph's free weight loss guide, visit: StepItUpwithSteph.com
