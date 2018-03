Recommitting to health, fitness goals

Mansour's tips:

Health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour visited ABC7 to talk about how to refresh your commitment to your health and fitness goals.1. One craving at a timeWhen tackling cravings, sometimes just replacing cravings with something healthy - such as sweet potato fries, frozen fruit or lettuce wraps - can be helpful.2. Chop your goal in halfSHOW: Tape measure, workout bag3. Pattern InterruptDo something different. Maybe get out of town by going to a wellness resort.4. Wait and meditateGive yourself a time out to reconnect to yourself5. Know your whyFor Steph's free weight loss guide, visit: StepItUpwithSteph.com