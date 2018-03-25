Recommitting to health, fitness goals

Health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour visited ABC7 to talk about how to refresh your commitment to your health and fitness goals.
Mansour's tips:
1. One craving at a time
When tackling cravings, sometimes just replacing cravings with something healthy - such as sweet potato fries, frozen fruit or lettuce wraps - can be helpful.
2. Chop your goal in half
SHOW: Tape measure, workout bag
3. Pattern Interrupt
Do something different. Maybe get out of town by going to a wellness resort.
4. Wait and meditate
Give yourself a time out to reconnect to yourself
5. Know your why
For Steph's free weight loss guide, visit: StepItUpwithSteph.com
Related Topics:
healthexercisefitnesshealthhealthy living
healthexercisefitnesshealthhealthy living