Red Cross launches Missing Types campaign to encourage blood donation

The American Red Cross has launched the "Missing Types" campaign to try and get new blood donors as well as donors who have not given in years. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Summertime is a tough time for blood drives as people are busy traveling and having fun and don't make time for donations.

The American Red Cross has launched the "Missing Types" campaign to try and get new blood donors as well as donors who have not given in years.

The campaign removes the blood type letters "A," "B" and "O" from famous logos to highlight the need for blood.
Holly Baker with the Red Cross spoke with ABC7 about the campaign to encourage summer blood donations.

For information on how and where to donate blood go HERE.
