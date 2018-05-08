HEALTH & FITNESS

Salmonella cases reported at Cook County Jail

CHICAGO --
At least five detainees have gotten sick in an apparent salmonella outbreak at a medium-security division of the Cook County Jail.

Detainees at the jail's Division 11, 3015 S. California Boulevard, "began experiencing symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness" last week, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff's Office. Over the weekend, five cases of salmonella were confirmed among the 54 detainees reporting symptoms.

Two of the detainees were hospitalized for their symptoms, the sheriff's office said. One has since been returned to the jail and the other was expected to be returned to the jail on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office, the Cook County Health and Hospitals System and the Cook County Department of Facilities Management were "working closely with local health officials to identify the source of the salmonella bacteria," the sheriff's office said.

The Cook County Department of Public Health did not immediately provide further details Tuesday afternoon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcook county jailsalmonellaChicagoLittle Village
HEALTH & FITNESS
Whiting residents frustrated after high lead levels found in soil
Des Plaines adopts vaping ordinance supported by Maine West
Long winter makes seasonal allergies even worse this year
Feds approve Illinois' plan to help opioid crisis
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
First arrest photo of ATF Chicago shooting suspect
Chicago gang leader charged in shooting of ATF agent
Man seriously injured after fleeing police, crashing Mercedes into CTA bus
Whiting residents frustrated after high lead levels found in soil
Police: Up to 7 girls could be buried in Michigan woods
Farm equipment crushes SUV near Dwight, victim extracted
2 critically injured trying to jump from West Garfield Park fire
President Trump to withdraw US from landmark nuclear accord with Iran
Show More
Mom, 2 kids die after car hits alligator in South Carolina
Earthquake strikes about 20 miles NW of Palm Springs, USGS says
NY AG Eric Schneiderman resigns after 4 women accuse him of abuse
How to spot fake products online
More News