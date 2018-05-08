Salmonella cases reported at Cook County Jail

At least five detainees have gotten sick in an apparent salmonella outbreak at a medium-security division of the Cook County Jail.Detainees at the jail's Division 11, 3015 S. California Boulevard, "began experiencing symptoms of a gastrointestinal illness" last week, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff's Office. Over the weekend, five cases of salmonella were confirmed among the 54 detainees reporting symptoms.Two of the detainees were hospitalized for their symptoms, the sheriff's office said. One has since been returned to the jail and the other was expected to be returned to the jail on Tuesday.The sheriff's office, the Cook County Health and Hospitals System and the Cook County Department of Facilities Management were "working closely with local health officials to identify the source of the salmonella bacteria," the sheriff's office said.The Cook County Department of Public Health did not immediately provide further details Tuesday afternoon.