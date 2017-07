Health officials say a nationwide salmonella outbreak linked to a certain brand of papaya has already killed one person in New York City.Authorities tied the outbreak to the 'Caribena' brand Yellow Maridol papayas.There are 47 salmonella cases nationwide - 10 of those are in New York City. One elderly patient has died. The FDA plans to issue a recall.In the meantime, health officials say you should ask the store or restaurant who supplied the papayas before you buy them.