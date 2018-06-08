HEALTH & FITNESS

Salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon

EMBED </>More Videos

Salmonella outbreak linked to pre-cut melon (WLS)

A warning about a salmonella outbreak that's apparently linked to pre-cut melons that were sold at Walmart and other stores in the Midwest.

Sixty cases have been reported in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people not to eat any pre-cut melons or fruit salads purchased from any Walmart stores.

The CDC has also issued a warning about a salmonella risk from pre-cut melon purchased at Kroger, Jay C and Payless stories in Indiana and Michigan.

Most people affected by salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps and recover without treatment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsalmonellaproduct recallsIllinoisIndianaMichiganOhioMissouri
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Mascara warning: What happens when you don't remove it properly
Suicide rates rising across country, CDC says
CTU president Karen Lewis undergoes 'planned medical procedure'
UIC Hospital eases patients' pre-surgery protocol
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 charged in Gary ATF shooting, 1 on the run
City reaches proposed settlement in Bettie Jones lawsuit
Anthony Bourdain's last 'Parts Unknown' episode in Chicago
Chicago joins relief effort for victims of Guatemala eruption
Will County judge carjacked in Greektown
Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide
New Metra BNSF schedule starts Monday
Sexual harassment scandals cost Madigan some control of state Democratic party
Show More
Crane smashes into Wisconsin house, boathouse
Witness saw gator drag woman into Florida lake, police say
Mom cuffed after protesting son's punishment for graduation wave
Reward offered for arrest in Baby June case, baby found dead off Florida coast
More News