HEALTH & FITNESS

CPS security, parents get into scuffle at rodent-infested Bronzeville school

EMBED </>More Videos

There was pushing and shoving Thursday morning on the doorstep of Mollison Elementary School in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A few members of a Local School Council were scheduled to walk through an elementary school on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning, as health inspectors looked for rodents.

The situation took a dramatic turn after Chicago Public Schools officials said only one representative would be allowed into Mollison Elementary School in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, because a large group of parents in the building would have been disruptive to students.

There was pushing and shoving between parents and CPS security on the school's doorstep. A woman was crushed on the ground between a guard's legs.

"Do not push her like that. What type of man are you?" one woman said.

"Get up off of her!" another woman said.

"Why would they not let my other council members in? We are LSC council. We come together. I don't make decisions by myself. We don't never go through anything alone, never," said Yolanda Redman, of the Local Student Council.

Parents said Mollison has been infested with rodents for weeks. LSC Representative Cathy Dale went on a walk-through of the school earlier this week, after a deep clean, but she said parents still found evidence of rodents in hallways and in closets.

"Rats having babies. CPS says it wasn't rats. The alderman says it wasn't rats. It was mice. Does it matter?" Dale said.

After the skirmish Thursday morning and a police response, parents began pulling their children from the school.

"I just need them to get this together so our kids can get back to learning," said Desiree Johnson, a Mollison parent.

Meanwhile, district officials said CPS is doing what it can to fix the infestation.

"I know the Department of Health was out there again this morning. We have had exterminators as well as double, triple cleaning by the custodians. We're hopeful that the Department of Public Health will provide a bill of good health this week," CPS CEO Forrest Claypool said.

CPS officials said the custodial team at Mollison was replaced.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchicago public schoolsratscpsChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bronzeville elementary school struggling with rodent problem
Rodent sighting at South Side school leaves parents concerned
HEALTH & FITNESS
Flu season could be bad, experts warn
Remote-controlled device rebuilds breasts after cancer
Mundelein raises tobacco purchase age to 21
Protect yourself during flu season
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Russell Simmons steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations
Sisters who survived Vegas shooting say they won't get fund money due to rules
Bodies of family missing 10 months found in Mexico
Suspect records fatal stabbing outside Walmart; victim dies in girlfriend's arms
Matt Lauer: 'To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry'
How a McDonald's food bag led Tampa police to alleged serial killer
Christmas display with 350K lights may end due to neighbor complaints, family says
Teacher accused of having sex, smoking marijuana with student
Show More
Ann Curry and Natalie Morales speak out about Lauer's termination
Man with gun fatally shot by Chicago police identified
Parents charged after baby dies of apparent drug overdose
Search for missing Fla. teen, soccer coach leads to NC
More News
Top Video
Albany Park fire injures 4, including child; displaces 12
Smash-and-grab robbers strike Schaumburg Jared
Gun held to mother's head during Oak Park attempted carjacking
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video