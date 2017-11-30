A few members of a Local School Council were scheduled to walk through an elementary school on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning, as health inspectors looked for rodents.The situation took a dramatic turn after Chicago Public Schools officials said only one representative would be allowed into Mollison Elementary School in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, because a large group of parents in the building would have been disruptive to students.There was pushing and shoving between parents and CPS security on the school's doorstep. A woman was crushed on the ground between a guard's legs."Do not push her like that. What type of man are you?" one woman said."Get up off of her!" another woman said."Why would they not let my other council members in? We are LSC council. We come together. I don't make decisions by myself. We don't never go through anything alone, never," said Yolanda Redman, of the Local Student Council.Parents said Mollison has been infested with rodents for weeks. LSC Representative Cathy Dale went on a walk-through of the school earlier this week, after a deep clean, but she said parents still found evidence of rodents in hallways and in closets."Rats having babies. CPS says it wasn't rats. The alderman says it wasn't rats. It was mice. Does it matter?" Dale said.After the skirmish Thursday morning and a police response, parents began pulling their children from the school."I just need them to get this together so our kids can get back to learning," said Desiree Johnson, a Mollison parent.Meanwhile, district officials said CPS is doing what it can to fix the infestation."I know the Department of Health was out there again this morning. We have had exterminators as well as double, triple cleaning by the custodians. We're hopeful that the Department of Public Health will provide a bill of good health this week," CPS CEO Forrest Claypool said.CPS officials said the custodial team at Mollison was replaced.