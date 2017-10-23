  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Should doctors prescribe medical marijuana to kids?

More doctors are pushing for research into the benefits and side-effects of prescribing medical marijuana to children. (WLS)

More doctors are pushing for research into the benefits and side-effects of prescribing medical marijuana to children.

This comes after researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital looked at 22 studies on the use of medical marijuana among kids.

They found the drug was beneficial in treating seizures, along with nausea and vomiting from chemotherapy. In some cases, children benefited as much as adults.

But for other conditions, like muscle spasticity, PTSD and Tourette syndrome, the evidence was still weak. Due to side effects like dizziness and sleepiness, it's unclear whether the benefits in these syndromes outweigh the risks.

Researchers said if evidence is found, there's no reason this once - and in some cases, still - illicit drug shouldn't be given children in need of remedies.

