Solange Knowles opens up about life with autonomic disorder after canceling show

Singer Solange Knowles took to Instagram to open up about an unspecified autonomic disorder that prompted her to cancel an upcoming performance in South Africa. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Solange Knowles has been forced to cancel an upcoming performance as she copes with an autonomic disorder.

The singer took to Instagram Wednesday to discuss life with the unspecified disorder after five months of treatment.


"It's been a journey that hasn't been easy on me...Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all," she said, calling the diagnosis a "complicated" experience that has helped her grow.

"As a part of the self-care that I've tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I'm looking forward to doing a better job of this [in] 2018," Knowles added.

The announcement came just days before a scheduled New Year's Eve performance at the Afropunk festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. Knowles canceled her appearance, saying her doctors would not clear her for a "rigorous show" after long-haul travel.

"I give you my absolute word I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways," she added.

Autonomic disorders are characterized by a "breakdown or abnormal function of the autonomic nervous system" that controls many of the body's involuntary functions, according to the Mayo Clinic. While Knowles did not name the specific autonomic disorder with which she has been diagnosed, autonomic disorders can impact the body's regulation of heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, perspiration, and bowel and bladder functions.
