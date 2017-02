There's a new fitness craze that landed in Chicago.SPENGA, a boutique gym, combines three workouts into one, including spin, strength and yoga.The newest location recently opened on the North Shore of Chicago.Kathleen and Matt Smith, owners of SPENGA Glenview, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to teach Val and Judy some moves.Matt tells us what it's like working out with his dad, Lovie Smith, who also loves SPENGA.For more information, please visit: spenga.com