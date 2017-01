St. Charles school closed for 2nd day due to widespread illness; norovirus suspected

Classes at St. Charles East High School will be canceled for a second day on Wednesday after 800 students and 50 staffers missed class on Monday , many of them reporting symptoms of norovirus, according to the school district.In a 5 p.m. Facebook post, the St. Charles District 303 said:The school has 2,500 total students and about 100 staffers.The parking lot was mostly empty on Monday, but symptoms of a widespread illness started Saturday night. The school postponed a boys' basketball game because 10 of the team's 14 players were ill, Blaney said.