HEALTH & FITNESS

Study claims alcohol more important than exercise for living past 90

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to living a long life - booze may actually help you live longer than hitting the treadmill.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Exercise or alcohol?

When it comes to living a long life - booze may actually help you live longer than hitting the treadmill.

A new study claims drinking a couple of glasses of beer or wine a day is more important than exercise for living past 90.

A specialist in neurology from the University of California spoke about the research at a recent conference.

She tells British online newspaper The Independent she firmly believes that modest drinking improves longevity.

The study shows people who drank about two glasses of beer or wine a day were nearly 20 percent less likely to experience a premature death.

Click here to read a summary of the study.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthalcoholexercisehealth carebeerwinestudyresearchCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Avoid a dangerous lens infection
Test for autism could enable earlier diagnosis, scientists say
Candy Caution: Some imported sweets may contain lead
How to Look Younger Right Now
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Cmdr. Bauer's widow releases emotional letter
Chicago Weather: Flooding, potholes creating problems on roads across area
Retired ABC7 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Taft driving for Uber in Florida
Trump urges ban on gun devices like bump stocks
Police: Student shoots himself in middle school bathroom
DuPage Co. State's Attorney on why charges were dropped against ex-Schaumburg cop
Florida Legislature rejects weapons ban with massacre survivors en route to Capitol
Fires at iconic Mag Mile tower point to sprinkler concern
Show More
Lawmaker speaks about 'inappropriate behavior' by Madigan operative
Report: USA Swimming allegedly covered up hundreds of sex abuse cases
Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
Women testify about harassment at Ford plants in Chicago
More News
Top Video
Cmdr. Bauer's widow releases emotional letter
Illinois Commerce Commission approves $4.7 million Peoples Gas settlement
Lawmaker speaks about 'inappropriate behavior' by Madigan operative
Whitney Young student found stabbed to death mourned at memorial
More Video