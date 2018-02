Study claims alcohol more important than exercise for living past 90

Exercise or alcohol?When it comes to living a long life - booze may actually help you live longer than hitting the treadmill.A new study claims drinking a couple of glasses of beer or wine a day is more important than exercise for living past 90.A specialist in neurology from the University of California spoke about the research at a recent conference.She tells British online newspaper The Independent she firmly believes that modest drinking improves longevity.The study shows people who drank about two glasses of beer or wine a day were nearly 20 percent less likely to experience a premature death.