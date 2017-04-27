  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
HEALTH & FITNESS

'Superbug' fungus new menace in US hospitals

This undated photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory. (Shawn Lockhart/CDC via AP)

NEW YORK --
A 'superbug' fungus is emerging as a new menace in U.S. hospitals, mostly in New York and New Jersey.

First identified in Japan in 2009, the fungus has spread to more than a dozen countries around the globe. The oldest of the 66 cases reported in the U.S. dates back to 2013, but most were reported in the last year.

The fungus called Candida auris is a harmful form of yeast. Scientists say it can be hard to identify with standard lab tests. U.S. health officials sounded alarms last year because two of the three kinds of commonly used antifungal drugs have little effect.

"It's acting like a superbug" bacteria, said Dr. Paige Armstrong of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most vulnerable are fragile hospital patients - particularly newborns and the elderly. It tends to be diagnosed in patients after they've been in hospitals for several weeks. The fungus can infect wounds, ears and the bloodstream.

A study presented at a CDC conference this week detailed how researchers traveled to South America to help investigate an outbreak in three Colombia cities. They found the fungus on surfaces in hospital rooms and on the skin of nurses and patients - even after patients were treated with antifungal medications.

On Tuesday, state health officials provided new details about the 44 cases in New York. Aside from one case in Rochester, all were in New York City, at 15 hospitals and a doctor's office. No site has had more than six cases.

Seventeen New York patients died, but state officials said everyone infected had other illnesses and the fungus was not necessarily the cause of death.

New Jersey has had 15 cases, Illinois, 4, and there's been one case in Indiana, Maryland and Massachusetts, according to the CDC.
Related Topics:
healthhealthmedicalu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Plastic bag' womb could help keep premature babies alive
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines returns home to Ivory Coast after surgery
Food safety guidelines to dine without worry
FDA warms of fake cancer treatments sold on internet
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1-year-old girl found dead in her Joliet Township home
Suspect in Delaware state trooper's murder fatally shot
Teen earns associate's degree before high school graduation
Caught on camera: Police officer saves suicidal man's life
Something's wrong with this Metra sign
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
Man dies just after being brought in by bounty hunters
Show More
What's Driving You Crazy? Jane Byrne Interchange ramps
Wisconsin judge hears challenge to homemade bakery ban
CAN YOU SEE IT? Snake hidden in grass could be difficult to spot
United to pay passengers up to $10K to give up seats
Person questioned in Cook County judge's shooting death
More News
Photos
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
Teen surprises sister with magical photo shoot
Parents revive Blockbuster at home for son with autism
Skokie couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
More Photos