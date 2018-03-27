HEALTH & FITNESS

Synthetic cannabinoids cause of 6 cases of severe bleeding, health officials say

FILE: Marijuana plants are a few weeks away from harvest in the "Flower Room" at the Ataraxia medical marijuana cultivation center in Albion, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Six cases of severe bleeding were reported in northeast Illinois by people who took various synthetic cannabinoids, which is often called fake weed, K2, and spice, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"Despite the perception that synthetic cannabinoids are safe and a legal alternative to marijuana, many are illegal and can cause severe illness," said Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of the state health department.

The health department is investigating the cases to try to identify a common product.

Synthetic cannabinoids are not one drug, but hundreds of different chemicals manufactured and sold, according to the public health department. These chemicals are called cannabinoids because they act on the same brain cell receptors as the main active ingredient in marijuana. Synthetic cannabinoid products are unsafe. It is difficult to know what's in them or what your reaction to them will be. The health effects from using synthetic cannabinoids can be unpredictable and harmful and even life threatening.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthmarijuanaIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Man dragged to death by girlfriend donates kidney to best friend
Consumer Reports: Can social media help you avoid food poisoning?
Recommitting to health, fitness goals
Teen donates rocking chairs to NICU team that saved his life
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Apple unveils new iPad, pencil at Lane Tech HS
Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington
Utah legalizes 'free-range parenting;' first state in U.S. to do so
Kansas water park co-owner facing murder charge in waterslide death
VIDEO: Restaurant worker spits in customer's food amid argument
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
Police: Woman's ex-boyfriend kills current boyfriend, himself
Mom makes son shop at Goodwill for making fun of classmates
Show More
Chase suspect who killed self was boyfriend of missing actress
Mountain lion captured after roaming neighborhood, backyard
Michigan State official who oversaw Nassar accused of storing students' nude photos
Woman shot escaping from robber, man shot in car in separate incidents on West Side
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos